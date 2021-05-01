Workers protest Indonesia’s labor law in May Day rallies

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Workers in Indonesia have marked international labor day with significantly less attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions. Thousands still vented their anger Saturday at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories are expected to take part. The traditional May Day marches are in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Elsewhere in the region, police in the Philippine capital of Manila prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a May Day rally, citing virus restrictions. In Taipei City in Taiwan, hundreds of protesters marched to ask for better salaries and more secure pensions.