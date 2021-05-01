SpaceX capsule departs station with 4 astronauts, heads home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has departed the International Space Station and is aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown. The Dragon capsule undocked from the station Saturday night. SpaceX is targeting a splashdown around 3 a.m. Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It will be the first U.S. splashdown in darkness since Apollo 8’s crew returned from the moon in 1968. Returning are NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi. They rocketed into orbit in November, only the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.