Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ star, dies at 89

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The veteran stage and screen actor Olympia Dukakis has died. She was 89. Her agent says Dukakis died Saturday morning at home in New York City. A cause of death was not immediately released. Dukakis’ natural flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” She also played Kirstie Alley’s mom in “Look Who’s Talking” and the sardonic widow in “Steel Magnolias.” Dukakis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, and said it was her ambition “to play the great parts.” She is survived by her three children.