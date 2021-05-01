Skip to Content

NJ teacher suspended after profane Floyd comments to class

New
8:43 am AP - National News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school teacher has been suspended with pay after profanity-laced comments to students in his class about George Floyd. A recording aired by WNBC-TV shows Dickinson High School science teacher Howard Zlotkin talking about Floyd and Black Lives Matter in what was supposed to be a climate change discussion in a landscape and design Zoom class. The superintendent called his language “unacceptable” and said police were notified about a possible “hate crime.” A message seeking comment was sent to Zlotkin, who declined comment to the New York Times but said he would “love one day to give my side of the story.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content