Miami money manager gets 4 years in Venezuela bribery case

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Miami money manager to nearly four years in prison for his role in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle funds from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company. Prosecutors had been seeking a much stiffer sentence against Gustavo Hernandez Frieri. But Judge Kathleen Williams late Friday found that Hernandez’s role in the conspiracy didn’t justify the nearly 10-year sentence prosecutors were seeking since he had no involvement in the original bribery scheme. She did scold Hernandez for undermining the pledge he made as part of his plea deal to assist prosecutors in locating and forfeiting $12 million in assets.