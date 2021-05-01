Maine seaweed growers to break state records this spring

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine’s seaweed farmers are in the midst of a spring harvest that is almost certain to break state records. America’s seaweed farming industry is based principally in Maine, where the business has grown swiftly over the past several years. Atlantic Sea Farms, a Saco company that works with two dozen seaweed farmers, said it’s likely to harvest more than 800,000 pounds of the gooey substance this year. The entire state accounted for 275,000 pounds in 2019. Industry members say the seaweed harvest has grown during the coronavirus pandemic because of increased demand for healthy foods.