Skip to Content

How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

New
5:24 am AP - National News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, the now-Florida congressman carved out an unusual reputation as a Republican state lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws. Today, Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are emerging as a possible legal and political threat to him. The 38-year-old Gaetz is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content