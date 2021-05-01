Skip to Content

Governor: Indianapolis ‘still reeling’ from FedEx shooting

New
1:01 pm AP - National News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a downtown Indianapolis football stadium to remember the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb told the audience that he knows their anguish from the attack is far from over. The three-hour event at Lucas Oil Stadium came two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community, before killing himself. In a letter read aloud during the ceremony, former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized particular grief for the Sikh community, saying the group’s members “add to the tapestry of this country.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content