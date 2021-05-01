DA asks feds to probe unlawful strip searches in NYC suburb

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York district attorney has asked federal authorities to investigate illegal strip searches and other civil rights violations involving the Mount Vernon Police Department. District Attorney Mimi Rocah asked the U.S. Justice Department to investigate whether the suburban New York City department is “systematically violating peoples’ civil rights,” citing “potentially unlawful conduct by several former and current” officers. Rocah raised concerns earlier this year with Mount Vernon’s commissioner of public safety about a pattern of unjustified strip searches and body cavity searches. Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard welcomed the request for a federal investigation.