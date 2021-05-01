Chinese tourists to take 18 million rail trips on May Day

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tourists are expected to make a total of 18.3 million railway passenger trips on the first day of China’s international labor day holiday. That’s according to an estimate by China’s state railway group. Saturday’s start to the five-day holiday saw tourists rush to travel domestically, now that the coronavirus has been brought under control in China. May Day is offering the first long break for Chinese tourists since the beginning of the year. A domestic outbreak of the virus before the Lunar New Year holidays in February had cancelled travel plans for many, after the government advised people to refrain from traveling.