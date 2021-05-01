Top Democrats urge unity behind Newsom in California recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top Democrats are urging California activists to stay united behind Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election. Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison was among the speakers who addressed the California Democratic Party’s annual convention Saturday. The event, held virtually due to the pandemic, took on a more muted tone than past conventions, when thousands gathered in person to debate policy and the party’s direction. Newsom is expected to address the delegates in pre-recorded remarks airing later Saturday. They’ll also hear from Vice President Kamala Harris, who launched her political career in California.