2 men found with injuries after mall shooting near Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a shopping mall near Seattle. The Tukwila Police Department wrote on Twitter that the shooting Saturday at the Westfield Southcenter mall appeared to be “an isolated incident between potentially known individuals.” There was no immediate word of any arrest. Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg identified the victims as two men, ages 32 and 27. One shopper, Wesley Eubanks of Olympia, told The Associated Press he was in the cosmetics store Lush with his wife when he heard about a half-dozen shots.