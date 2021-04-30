US Embassy limits consular services after Russia hiring ban

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. Embassy says it will sharply limit its consular activities due to a Russian ban on hiring local staff. The embassy said in Friday’s statement that starting from May 12, it will “reduce consular services offered to include only emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas.” It noted that non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease and it will stop offering routine notarial services, consular reports of birth abroad, or passport renewal services for the foreseeable future. Moscow has moved to ban the U.S. Embassy and consular offices from hiring Russian and third-country nationals as part of its retaliation to a set of new U.S. sanctions.