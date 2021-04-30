UN says conflict in Myanmar impedes its humanitarian aid

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. agency coordinating humanitarian aid says armed conflict and insecurity in large areas of Myanmar are impeding its operations there. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says road blockages, the increased presence of security personnel and restrictions on movement are making its work harder, even as as more than 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes since December in addition to an existing population of more than 300,000 internally displaced people. There has been an upsurge in fighting between the government and ethnic minority groups in recent months, especially since the military’s February takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.