SpaceX making 1st US crew splashdown in dark since Apollo 8

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX will attempt the first U.S. splashdown of returning astronauts in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot in 1968. Elon Musk’s company is targeting the predawn hours of Sunday to bring back three NASA astronauts and one from Japan. Dangerously high wind scuttled a pair of earlier attempts. The astronauts will depart the International Space Station on Saturday night aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule they rode up in last November. They’ll aim for a splashdown around 3 a.m. in the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Panama City, Florida.