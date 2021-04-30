Marijuana social equity: Seeds planted but will they grow?

DENVER (AP) — Marijuana advocates often tout social equity as a reason for legalization. The thinking is that helping Black people and others punished by strict drug laws join the legal industry as owners allows them to benefit from the same drug that put them behind bars. But so far the desire for equity has outstripped realities across the U.S. The limited statistics available indicate owners and investors at the top remain overwhelmingly white. One reason is that aspiring minority owners with little or no business experience are overmatched in a cutthroat market dominated by large international companies. Colorado’s new equity program allows new license holders to partner and learn from existing owners.