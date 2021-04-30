Ryan Murphy calls ‘Pose’ one of his proudest accomplishments

NEW YORK (AP) — The big flashy red carpet has made its return to New York City — albeit in a massive socially distant manner — with the premiere of the third and final season of the FX series, “Pose.” Series co-creator Ryan Murphy considers the energy of his inclusive cast perfect for celebrating a return to normalcy after a devastating pandemic shut the city down for more than a year. Murphy calls the series — which resumes Sunday — a “love letter to so many things.” He said the New York-based show on the underground ballroom dance scene represents one of his proudest accomplishments because it boasts the biggest LGBTQ cast in history.