Russian minister: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says his country’s relations with the United States are even worse now than during Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington but that the U.S. should stop posturing as a “sovereign” while rallying its allies against Russia and China. Lavrov said if the U.S. shuns mutually respectful dialogue, “we would live in conditions of a Cold War or worse.” Earlier this month, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the hacking of federal agencies. Moscow has denied the activities.