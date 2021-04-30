Prosecutor in Daunte Wright’s death not swayed by critics

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As activists in Minnesota press for murder charges against the police officer who shot Daunte Wright, the prosecutor is sticking by the manslaughter charge he filed. Wright died April 11 when the 20-year-old Black motorist was shot during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. The city’s police chief said he believed Kim Potter mixed up her gun with her Taser. Family members and some activists don’t believe it, and they have protested several times at the home of prosecutor Pete Orput. Orput told protesters he would not give in to their pressure.