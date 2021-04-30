Noel Clarke vows to change for better but denies misconduct

LONDON (AP) — British actor-director Noel Clarke says he will seek professional help to “change for the better,” after 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation and bullying. Clarke on Friday “vehemently” denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. But he said “some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize.” Clarke issued the statement a day after The Guardian said it had spoken to 20 women who accused him of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior and bullying. The 45-year-old creator of the film trilogy “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood” has been stripped of his membership in Britain’s movie academy over the allegations.