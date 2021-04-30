Hold on! 240-pound fish, age 100, caught in Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — This fish probably has a few fish stories. A 240-pound sturgeon was caught last week in the Detroit River. Experts believe it was female and could be more than 100 years old. The sturgeon was nearly 7 feet long. It was weighed and measured and then released back to the water by a crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The agency calls it a “real life river monster.” The typical lifespan is 55 years for a male sturgeon and 70 to 100 years for females. Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan. All sturgeon caught in the Detroit River must be released.