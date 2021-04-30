Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the White House’s north lawn. She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree, saying, “Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?” Biden says the family’s cat will be coming to the White House “pretty soon.” She tells NBC News the younger of the Bidens’ two German shepherds, Major, is being trained for the cat’s arrival. Major has been involved in two biting incidents as President Joe Biden and the first lady have gotten settled into the White House. The president says the cat wasn’t his idea.