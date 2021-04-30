India cases up as scientists appeal to Modi to release data

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian scientists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly release virus data that would allow them to save lives as coronavirus cases climbed again, prompting the army to open its hospitals in a desperate bid to control a massive humanitarian crisis. India’s pandemic response has been marred by insufficient data and the online appeal — signed by over 350 scientists Friday afternoon — asks government to release data about the sequencing of virus variants, testing, recovered patients and how people were responding to vaccines. Meanwhile, families continued to flood social media and messaging apps with pleas for help: oxygen, beds, medicines, intensive care units and wood for funeral pyres. India has set a daily global record for more than a week.