Hundreds arrested after anti-government protests in Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — The U.N. says more than 700 people have been arrested in Chad following this week’s demonstrations against the new military government led by the son of slain President Idriss Deby Itno. Civil society groups call for protesters to again take to the streets on Saturday to demand a return to civilian rule. A U.N. human rights office spokeswoman said it was not known how many of the people arrested after this week’s demonstrations are still being detained by Chadian authorities. A military spokesman has disputed that the anti-government protests were peaceful.