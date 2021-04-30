For backyard bald eagles, death of an eaglet the latest blow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A pair of bald eagles that nest in a back yard near New Orleans have lost their chick — the latest in years of troubles. The first year, crows ate their eggs. Two of their chicks have had to be rescued and rehabilitated. Coastal consultant and photographer P.J. Hahn says they rebuilt their nest after a hurricane destroyed it in October, only to have this year’s chick die there on Wednesday. Now the eagles’ followers, including Hahn, are waiting to learn results of a necropsy.