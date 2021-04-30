World shares mixed as economic data cloud outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are higher in early European trading after retreating in Asia as the latest batch of economic data provided mixed signals about the global recovery from the pandemic. Two surveys released Friday showed Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing. Figures showed Europe’s economy contracted in the first three months of the year, while a report Thursday showed the U.S. economy steamed ahead, growing at a 6.4% pace. Major recent coronavirus outbreaks and slow progress in vaccinations are adding to worries about the outlook for economies in Asia and Europe.