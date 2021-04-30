Alaska woman says feds searched home for Pelosi’s laptop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A co-owner of a boutique resort in Homer, Alaska, says FBI agents served a search warrant this week and claimed they were looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop that was stolen during the riot in January at the U.S. Capitol. Marilyn Hueper says agents took laptops and a cellphone. She says they also claimed there was photographic evidence that she was inside the Capitol, which she denies. She tells Kenai radio station KSRM that she and her husband attended then-President Donald Trump’s rally that same day in Washington, but they got no closer than 100 yards from the Capitol doors.