Top ally announces closing Navalny’s offices amid crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — A top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says the network of the politicians’ offices in Russia is being closed as authorities seek to have it and Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption outlawed as extremist groups. The Moscow prosecutor’s office petitioned a court this month to declare both the regional offices and Navalny’s anti-corruption organization as extremist groups. The designation would outlaw their activities, expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, and pose a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team. Top strategist Leonid Volkov said Thursday that preserving the network in its current state “is impossible” because of the extremism charges and rebranding them won’t help help either.