Spanish court gives Serbian man life sentence for 3 murders

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has sentenced a Serbian man to life in prison after convicting him of three murders. Norbert Feher, also known as “Igor the Russian,” was found guilty of killing a livestock owner and two police officers in December 2017. For one of the murders, the court in northeastern Spain on Thursday handed down a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. He received a sentence of 25 years for each of the other two killings. Eight months before the murders in Spain, Feher escaped from police in Italy where he had been convicted of killing police officers and members of the general public.