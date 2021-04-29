Dozens injured in stampede at big Israeli religious festival

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of people were injured, some seriously, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people. Israel’s rescue service said early Friday it was treating 50 people, 20 of them in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service says the injuries all happened during a stampede. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate Lag BaOmer. It is a Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there.