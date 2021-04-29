Prince William, Kate release photos to mark 10th anniversary

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs showing the couple snuggling in a happy embrace, a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks. The images show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. One image is reminiscent of their engagement photo. William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.