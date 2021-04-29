Potential contenders for new Northern Ireland first minister

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party is looking for a new leader following First Minister Arlene Foster’s announcement that she will be standing down after nearly 5 1/2 years. Following weeks of pressure related to her handling of Brexit and her perceived softening on social issues such as abortion and LGBT rights, Foster said she would step down as leader of the party on May 28 and as first minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. Who replaces Foster matters, for Northern Ireland and for the wider United Kingdom and its relationships with Ireland and the European Union. Potential successors include Edwin Poots, Jeffrey Donaldson, Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley Jr.