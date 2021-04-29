NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks

There was no suspense at the top of this NFL draft. The top three picks were a quarterback, a quarterback and, yep, another quarterback. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence went to the Jacksonville Jaguars to get things started. He was followed by BYU’s Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance landing with the San Francisco 49ers. That matched 1971 and 1999 as the only drafts with quarterbacks taken as the top three picks. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand to dispense greetings to players being selected in front of fans in Cleveland. Last year’s draft was conducted virtually because of the pandemic.