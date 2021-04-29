Palestinian leader indicates elections will be postponed

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Mahmoud Abbas has indicated he supports delaying the first Palestinian elections in 15 years. He made the remarks at the start of a factional meeting on Thursday to decide the matter. The decision would likely spare his Fatah party an embarrassing defeat and be quietly welcomed by the international community, which fears elections would benefit the Islamic militant group Hamas. Abbas cited Israel’s refusal to say whether it will allow voting in east Jerusalem. But that could be seen as a pretext, since only a small number of voters in the city would actually require Israel’s permission. Hamas earlier said it was opposed to any delay.