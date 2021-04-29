Gone Fission: Controversial nuke plant near NYC shuts down

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Indian Point north of New York City will permanently stop producing nuclear power Friday. The closure caps a decades-long battle over a key source of electricity in the heart of New York City’s suburbs that opponents call a threat to millions living in the densely packed region.The retirement of the Indian Point Energy Center along the Hudson River could increase New York’s short-term reliance on natural gas plants, despite the state’s goal of reducing carbon emissions. But critics who fought for its shutdown argue any benefits from the plant are eclipsed by the prospect of a major nuclear accident or a terror strike 25 miles north of the city.