Family denounces police custody death of man in California

7:10 am AP - National News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The family of an unarmed 26-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man is struggling to understand how a minor confrontation with police officers led to his death. Mario Gonzalez died on the same day a jury in Minneapolis began considering similar circumstances in the George Floyd case. Officers in Alameda, California, responded to a park on April 19th to check out neighbors’ reports that Gonzalez was acting strangely. Body camera video made public this week shows he died after three officers and a civilian parking enforcement employee pinned him face down on the ground for more than five minutes. Three separate investigations are underway.

Associated Press

Associated Press

