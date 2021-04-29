EXPLAINER: What to know about the Giuliani investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-running federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine has moved back into public view after federal agents seized electronic devices from the former New York mayor. The Wednesday search was the latest development in an inquiry involving a complex web of international characters who dealt with Giuliani as he tried to stir up support for a Ukrainian investigation of Joe Biden and his son. Giuliani’s lawyer says the search warrant involved an allegation that Giuliani should have registered as a foreign agent. Giuliani has denied doing anything wrong and has said that the investigation is a political vendetta.