English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15. The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15. Genesis will play two shows in the New York area. They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10. Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.