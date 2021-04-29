Driver at California protest agrees to admit gun violations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California man who drove a pickup truck through a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd last year has agreed to plead guilty to federal firearms offenses. No one was hurt in the incident in Pasadena but the case involves an illegally obtained gun that 28-year-old Benjamin Jong Ren Hung brought with him to counterprotest. The San Marino resident who also has a home in Lodi entered into a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday. The felonies involve firearms illegally purchased in Oregon and Washington.