Detroit ex-mayor’s pal wins release from prison years early

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit contractor who got millions of dollars of city work through extortion will be released early from prison. A judge is citing Bobby Ferguson’s health. But the judge also says it would be unfair to keep Ferguson locked up when former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was released by President Donald Trump. In 2013, Ferguson and Kilpatrick were convicted of racketeering conspiracy, extortion and bribery. Evidence showed Kilpatrick went to bat for his buddy and punished other contractors who didn’t make room for Ferguson on excavation projects. Ferguson has been in prison for eight years of a 21-year sentence. Kilpatrick served more than seven years.