Chattanooga assistant fired over tweet sues to get job back

A Chattanooga football assistant coach fired over a social media post disparaging the state of Georgia and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is suing to get his job back along with backpay and damages. He contends his First Amendment rights were violated. Chris Malone says he was forced to resign Jan. 7 in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of U.S. District Court. Malone is suing the chancellor, athletic director and football coach both individually and in their roles at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The lawsuit says Malone made the social media post on his own account on his own time.