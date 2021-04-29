Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Biden administration national security aides have met with the chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency for talks that focused primarily on Iran. That’s according to diplomatic sources familiar with Thursday’s two-hour meeting, the second this week in Washington involving senior officials from the two countries. One of the sources said the Israel side had expressed strong concerns about Iran and its nuclear activities, which are the subject of ongoing indirect talks between the U.S. and Iranian officials in Vienna. The two meetings covered other regional Mideast issues, but the sources said they underscored Israel’s unease with the Vienna talks.