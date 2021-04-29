Biden’s agenda: What can pass and what faces steep odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden laid out a long list of policy priorities in his speech to Congress, and some are more politically plausible than others. The two parties are working together in some areas, including on changes to policing laws and confronting the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans. But Republicans are likely to block progress on Democratic initiatives on immigration and voting rights. On some of Biden’s top priorities, Democrats may choose to find ways to cut out Republicans entirely. The president said that “doing nothing is not an option” on his two massive infrastructure investment proposals, which would cost $4.1 trillion.