World shares, US futures advance ahead of US GDP report
World shares and U.S. futures are higher ahead of the release of U.S. economic growth data. Markets mostly advanced Thursday following a speech by President Joe Biden outlining ambitious plans for beefing up early education, child care and other public services. Paris, Shanghai and London gained. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday. Benchmarks on Wall Street slipped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged near zero, even as it noted recent improvement in the economy. The S&P 500 ended down just 0.1% after some earlier gains evaporated. Investors were also dealing with a wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies. Bond yields held steady.