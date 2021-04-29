An unusual coalition as Supreme Court rules for immigrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unusual coalition of Supreme Court justices has joined to rule in favor of an immigrant fighting deportation. By a 6-3 vote, the court sided with Agusto Niz-Chavez. The Guatemalan immigrant has been in the United States since 2005. Eight years later, he received a notice to appear at a deportation hearing but this notice didn’t include a date or time. Two months after that, a second notice instructed him when and where to show up. The court was deciding whether immigration officials had to include all the relevant information in a single notice. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his majority opinion that they do