Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kabul’s young working women say they fear their dreams may be short-lived if the Taliban return to Kabul, even if peacefully as part of a new government. The militants imposed a notoriously harsh brand of rule when they held power from 1996-2001. They banned education for girls and denied women the right to work or even travel outside their home unaccompanied by a man. Rights activists say they want the world to demand guarantees from the Taliban to protect women’s rights. Young women who grew up under the incremental but important gains in rights the past 20 years fear no one will defend them if they are reversed.