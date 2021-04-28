Vaccines aplenty but some Californians struggle to get one

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is in a far different place than it was just weeks ago when simply scoring a vaccine appointment was cause for celebration. But that doesn’t mean that everyone who wants a vaccine in the country’s most populous state can get one. A San Francisco Bay Area doctor says he is pleading for doses to inoculate older patients who want to get a shot from his practice and can’t make appointments online. Health experts say this next phase in vaccinations will likely take more time. This group includes people who are unable to leave their home or who can’t miss work.