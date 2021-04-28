US eyes major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran, in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord. That’s according to current and former U.S. officials and people familiar with indirect negotiations now taking place in Vienna on how to revive the struggling accord. American officials have refused to discuss which specific sanctions are under consideration for removal. They have also repeatedly accused the Trump administration of trying to tie their hands by hitting Iran with new sanctions after withdrawing from the nuclear deal. It is those sanctions, ostensibly imposed for terrorism reasons, that are on the block.