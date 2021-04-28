US contractor sentenced for stealing truck from Afghan base

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an American military contractor has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for her role in a theft ring on a military installation in Afghanistan. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 35-year-old Varita V. Quincy of Snellville, Georgia, admitted that she and others conspired to steal generators, a truck and other property worth more than $150,000 from a military installation in Kandahar. A co-conspirator, Larry Green, negotiated the sale of the stolen property with a third-country national, and the middleman then facilitated the sale to unknown persons in Kandahar. Green was sentenced to 41 months last November.