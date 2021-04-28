Turkey says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish government has again rejected the accusation that it snubbed the head of the European Union’s executive arm because she is a woman and blamed a protocol gaffe on EU squabbling. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Ankara is pleased the European Commission has a woman at the helm. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Turkey this month to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two men took the two chairs in front of the EU and Turkish flags, leaving von der Leyen a sofa away from them. Von der Leyen has said she believes she was treated disrespectfully because of her gender.